CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Des Plaines are investigating the strangulation death of a woman found near a dumpster.
Des Plaines police said on New Year’s Eve around 1:26 in the afternoon, authorities responded to a suspicious incident near Maple Street and Oakton Avenue.
An area resident was picking up garbage nearby when he saw the woman. Officers who later arrived determined foul play was suspected in her death.
The Major Crimes Task Force Forensics Team are involved in the in the investigation. Authorities said there is no “immediate threat to the community at this time” regarding the incident.