By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving system coming from the south heads northward to Illinois by midnight and with that will be light snow showers Saturday morning.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there won’t be much accumulation with about a half inch at the most.

By Saturday afternoon, the snow will be gone, but chilly northwest winds may create lake-enhanced snow showers for northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

(Credit: CBS)

Skies will be clearing on Sunday with highs in the 40s but westerly winds may gust 35-45 mph by the afternoon.

Looking towards the beginning of next week, the Climate Prediction Center shows a warmer than normal trend for us as we reach into a time of the year that is usually the coldest.

(Credit: CBS)

The normal high through the seven day forecast should be 30 degrees, but we will be above average every day.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Snow shower chance after midnight. Minor amounts. Low 29.

SATURDAY: Early morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy. High 35.

SUNDAY: Sunny and windy. High 42.

 

(Credit: CBS)

Mary Kay Kleist