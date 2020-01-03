CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving system coming from the south heads northward to Illinois by midnight and with that will be light snow showers Saturday morning.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there won’t be much accumulation with about a half inch at the most.
By Saturday afternoon, the snow will be gone, but chilly northwest winds may create lake-enhanced snow showers for northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.
Skies will be clearing on Sunday with highs in the 40s but westerly winds may gust 35-45 mph by the afternoon.
Looking towards the beginning of next week, the Climate Prediction Center shows a warmer than normal trend for us as we reach into a time of the year that is usually the coldest.
The normal high through the seven day forecast should be 30 degrees, but we will be above average every day.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Snow shower chance after midnight. Minor amounts. Low 29.
SATURDAY: Early morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy. High 35.
SUNDAY: Sunny and windy. High 42.