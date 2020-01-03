CHICAGO (CBS)– Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Check out the local services available for recycling trees.
Twenty five parks in Chicago are offering free tree recycling, to ensure your tree does not end up in a landfill. For a full list of recycling locations around the city, visit this website. The Chicago Christmas Tree Recycling program runs from Jan. 4 to 18.
Some of the Chicago locations include:
- Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.
- Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.
- Lincoln Park*, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East of Cannon Dr.)
- McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.
- West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton
In Aurora, free Christmas tree recycling begins on Jan. 6. According to city officials, trees will be picked up for free during weekly trash and recycling collection.
Aurora city officials said trees must be free of plastic bags and all decorations when they are left at the curb by 6 a.m. on the normal collection day.