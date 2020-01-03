SUGAR GROVE Twp. (CBS) — An alleged drug dealer wanted on a $1 million bond engaged police in a nearly three hour standoff that included a multi-county officer pursuit.
Joshua Lee Grote, 40, wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant for delivery of controlled substance in LaSalle County, fled police who tried to pull him over near Route 47 and Jericho Road in Sugar Grove Township.
The pursuit led officers to chase Grote through Kane County, Kendall County and LaSalle County.
Grote pulled over in the 4700 block of East 23rd Road but said he was armed and remained in his vehicle.
Grote was finally taken into custody without further incident around 6 p.m..
Police are continuing to investigate and additional charges may be filed.
Law enforcement from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Sandwich and Leland Police Department assisted.