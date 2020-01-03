ROCKFORD (CBS) — An armed suspect barricaded himself with at least one hostage after robbing the Heritage Credit Union in Rockford on Friday afternoon, police said.
ARMED ROBBERY: This afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. there was an armed robbery at the Heritage Bank on State and Mulford. The armed suspect has barricaded himself inside with one or more employees or customers.
— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 3, 2020
Police are telling residents to say away from the bank, on the corner of State Street and Mulford Road. The standoff began around 2:30 p.m. and continued as of 6 p.m.
Police are not aware of any injuries and are working to negotiate with the suspect. They also do not know the number of people inside the bank. Some employees were able to escape and are talking with investigators.
“Hopefully we will resolve this peacfully and soon,” said Rockford police chief Dan O’Shea.
In a statement the FBI’s Chicago office said it was assisting Rockford police “with this ongoing incident.”
Developing story ..