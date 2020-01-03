  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Sweet Pea is the PAWS Dog of the week.

She is a 4-year-old Terrier mix who loves to cuddle.

Sweet Pea is an active dog who likes to stay busy playing fetch and going on long walks. She learns very quickly and hopes her new family will spoil her with a warm bed.

She is a wonderful friend and companion who will curl up by your side.

Sweet Pea, along with many other adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Adoption Center in Lincoln Park located at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.