Canucks Beat Blackhawks 7-5Patrick Kane scored twice for the Blackhawks (18-18-6), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Bulls Tie Game In Closing Minutes, But Fall To Utah Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and the surging Utah Jazz held off the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Chicago Bulls Rookies Play Through 'Wall' To Help Team Play Through Tough Opponents"I've heard about the rookie wall. I hit mine in December. That stretch was hard for me. Everyday it was my body was sore."

Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox Agree On Six-Year, $50 Million ContractThe Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a six-year, $50-million contract with top prospect Luis Robert, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2027 season.

Charlotte Flair And Andrade, WWE’s Newest Power Couple, Get EngagedWWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade became engaged on New Year's Eve, capping a whirlwind year of romance for the pair.

Oregon Holds Off Wisconsin To Win 3rd Straight Trip To Rose BowlJustin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.