'Are You All Ready To Die Today?'; Joliet Man Who Killed 18-Month-Old Son Had Revoked FOID Card, But Never Surrendered His GunCassandra Tanner Miller did everything she was supposed to do after separating from her husband, but she said law enforcement, the Illinois National Guard, and the judicial system all let her down.

Man Surrenders, Releases Hostage After Robbing Heritage Credit Union In RockfordAn armed suspect surrendered to polce and released his one hostage late Friday after robbing the Heritage Credit Union in Rockford on Friday afternoon, police said. He also surrendered to police.

Des Plaines Police Make Arrest In Case Of Woman Found Strangled On New Year's EveA person has been arrested and faces first degree murder charges in the strangulation death of a woman found near a dumpster.

Man Punched In Face At Belmont CTA StationAnother attack on the CTA--this time a 65-year-old man was punched several times in the face.