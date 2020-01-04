CHICAGO (CBS) – Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner will at least be out for Sunday’s game against Detroit and possibly more.
Coach Jeremy Colliton officially says he’s day to day, and the team is still evaluating his knee injury.
Lehner suffered the injury late in the third period of Thursday’s game in Vancouver when Canucks forward Tanner Pearson fell into his knee.
The Blackhawks called up Kevin Lankinen from Rockford on an emergency basis.
This really means an opportunity for Corey Crawford.
He hasn’t played in five games and has lost the last four games he started.