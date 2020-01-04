  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago firefighter was injured during a rescue of a resident from a blaze on the South Side on Saturday.

The firefighter was being treated at University of Chicago Medical Center and is in serious to critical condition, according to dispatch reports.

Three people, including a woman rescued from the second floor of the home, were sent to Jackson Park hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

The fire happened on the first floor of the home in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue in the Stony Island Park/South Chicago neighborhood around 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire, which was extinguished about an hour, is not known at this time.