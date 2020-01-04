CHICAGO (CBS) – A man who police said was a possible robbery suspect and armed with a knife was shot by officers on Saturday on the South Side. Residents who saw it questioned whether the shooting was necessary.

One witness said an officer used her Taser to subdue the offender, buckling his knees. He said a second officer pulled up to the scene and fired at least three shots.

Eric Russell said he was leaving a nearby beauty supply store when he witnessed the shooting. “That’s the real problem we have in our community,” he said. ‘The officer didn’t appear to be in danger [the other] police officer arrived and didn’t readily assess, and began shooting.”

“Once you deploy a Taser and it seems to be effective, no need to escalate to deadly force.”

The shooting happened near East 79th Street and Marquette Avenue in the South Shore/South Chicago neighborhood. Officers used their Tasers and shot the man “following a confrontation,” spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

Officer involved shooting – 2660 E. 79th Street. A person being sought for a possible street robbery was tased and shot by officers following a confrontation. CPD spox @TomAhernCPD and @ChicagoMikeMal are en route to scene. Media staging @ 79th and Marquette pic.twitter.com/C9RHXgUlIr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 4, 2020

Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said one victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

According to dispatch reports, the man had just robbed a nearby Dollar General store and was running away from police. He then confronted officers and was shot.

Russel; said the man was known to be homeless and a second witness saw that the man was armed with a knife.

“It just happened fast. One of the officers kicked the knife out of his hand,” said Brandi Price, who was in the area with her three-year-old. “They waited like three minutes and then that’s when they started chest compressions.

“It was horrible. I had to run with my child. There were so many people, walking kids.

Another witness said

