CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick burst of snow has cleared out of the area and Chicago can expect a bit of sun later on Saturday.
The snowfall was heaviest in the southern suburbs, with one or two inches falling in some areas.
Some residental roads were a bit slick early this morning, but traffic was moving smoothly on busier roads.
The high temperature will reach 35 degrees, which will help melt off much of the snowfall.
Saturday night will be in the upper twenties.
There is a chance for a morning snow shower on Sunday, but the day will be partly sunny with a high in the lower 40s.