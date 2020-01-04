  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMThe NFL Today
    7:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    10:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 10pm
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Teen, Shantay Gardener., Skokie


SKOKIE (CBS) — The Skokie Police Department requests the help of the public in locating Shantay Gardener.

Shantay, 17, is 5 feet, 5 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black coat with purple fur and carrying a backpack.

She was last seen in the 8200 block of Kilpatrick at approximately 5 p.m. on January.

Shantay is a junior at Mather High Schoo, 5835 N Lincoln Ave, and could be in that area.\

The Skokie Police Department requests the help of the public in locating Shantay Gardener.

Any sightings of Shantay or a subject matching her description should be reported to 9-1-1 without delay.

Text-a-tip: Text ‘Skokie’ and tip info to 847411

Email: tips@skokie.org