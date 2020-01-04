SKOKIE (CBS) — The Skokie Police Department requests the help of the public in locating Shantay Gardener.
Shantay, 17, is 5 feet, 5 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black coat with purple fur and carrying a backpack.
She was last seen in the 8200 block of Kilpatrick at approximately 5 p.m. on January.
Shantay is a junior at Mather High Schoo, 5835 N Lincoln Ave, and could be in that area.\
Any sightings of Shantay or a subject matching her description should be reported to 9-1-1 without delay.
Text-a-tip: Text ‘Skokie’ and tip info to 847411
Email: tips@skokie.org