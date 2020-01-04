  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bank robbery, Nicholas August, Rockford


ROCKFORD (CBS) — Nicholas August faces multiple charges after he took a woman hostage in Heritage Credit Union, which led to a nearly seven hour standoff. 

Prosecutors say August sexually assaulted and choked the bank employee, who was freed last night and taken to a local hospital.

Nicholas August

August was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and armed robbery.

He has three previous domestic violence charges. He was wanted on a warrant for aggravated domestic battery issued in December 2019 and has now been charged in that case as well.

The standoff began around 2:30 p.m. and ended around 9 p.m.

The woman worked at the bank and police do not believe the two knew each other.