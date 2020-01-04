ROCKFORD (CBS) — Nicholas August faces multiple charges after he took a woman hostage in Heritage Credit Union, which led to a nearly seven hour standoff.
Prosecutors say August sexually assaulted and choked the bank employee, who was freed last night and taken to a local hospital.
August was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and armed robbery.
He has three previous domestic violence charges. He was wanted on a warrant for aggravated domestic battery issued in December 2019 and has now been charged in that case as well.
The standoff began around 2:30 p.m. and ended around 9 p.m.
The woman worked at the bank and police do not believe the two knew each other.