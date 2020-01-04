CHICAGO (CBS) — Police released images of a man they believe exposed himself and then assaulted a woman on the Red Line train near Morse Avenue.
On Jan 2, at approximately 9:57 a.m., a 24-year-old female was riding the northbound Red Line train towards the Morse stop when she was encountered by a man who exposed his genitals.
The victim changed rail cars and as she attempted to elude him, the suspect struck her several times, police said.
The man inappropriately touched her, demanded she perform an inappropriate act against her will, and then took her personal belongings, police said.
After obtaining the victim’s belongings, the offender exited the train at the Morse Avenue stop.
The suspect is described as a male black, 20 to 30 years of age, 5-8 to 5-10, 150 to 180 pounds. He has a braided hairstyle, goatee, medium complexion, wearing a dark colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front and the back, white colored hoody inside the jacket, baggy style stone washed blue jeans and brown work boots.
There have been several attacks on the Red Line recently, and CTA crime is up about 2 percent since November.