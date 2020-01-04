CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police say a security guard shot and killed a man with a gun after they got into a confrontation outside the restaurant where the guard was working.
Detectives are questioning the security guard–to get his side of the story.
The man and the security guard got into the argument at El Taco Nazo restaurant near Harlem and Diversey around 2 a.m.
Officers roped off the restaurant with red crime scene tape to investigate. That’s where they found blood and two guns.
Police say the man was armed and got into an argument with the security guard, who ended up shooting him in the neck.
The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.