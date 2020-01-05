CHICAGO (CBS) — A 9-month-old boy was found dead this weekend in Chicago Lawn, and authorities said he was a victim of blunt trauma from abuse.
Police were called at 6:13 p.m. Saturday to the 3000 block of West 60th Street for an unresponsive infant. He was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
He was identified as Josue Juarez.
Hospital staff told police Josue had signs of extensive trauma to his body, and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Sunday that he died of blunt head trauma in child abuse.
The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody. Area Central detectives were investigating.