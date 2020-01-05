



— One final curtain call on Sunday ended a remarkable run for “Hamilton” in Chicago.

There was an emotional scene in the late afternoon at the CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St. After 171 weeks of performances seen by 2.6 million people, the wildly successful residency of “Hamilton” is now over.

During one final curtain call, stars thanked the city for its hospitality and making it feel like home. Mayor Lori Lightfoot returned the praise, declaring Sunday “Hamilton Day” in Chicago.

By proclamation from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, today has been officially named #HamiltonDay in #Chicago! Thank you to everyone in this truly remarkable city for showing us so much love during our time here. One more for you today! #OneLastCHI pic.twitter.com/T9bwkry9fN — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) January 5, 2020

As CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reported, the event brought in people from all over the country and the world.

CBS 2 Theatre Critic Chris Jones said “Hamilton” fans likely pumped about $100 million a year into the Loop economy.

Thus, the loss of the show is a big hit to the city’s bottom line, as well as its cultural landscape.

For more than three years, eight times a week, about 1,800 people have been rising to their feet to applaud Miguel Cervantes and the rest of the cast for the Chicago production of “Hamilton.”

And Chicago certainly didn’t blow its shot at playing host to the best-selling Broadway production of all time.

“It’s been the highest-grossing show in the history of the city – something like $400 million in total takings in the box office,” CBS 2’s Jones said.

And that’s in part because fans desperate to see the play really only had two options.

“It’s only really been in Chicago and New York for a long time – the first year or two, those where the only cities you could see it anywhere in the world,” Jones said, “so it attracted a lot of tourists.”

In some, those tourists camped out overnight to get tickets in lines that often stretched around the block in front of the CIBC Theatre.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda – after rapping for President Barack Obama – told CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole he could never have even imagined the level of success his words and songs achieved.

“I’d be a lunatic; I mean, I’d be so crazy if I was like, ‘Yeah, I totally saw it coming,” Miranda said in September 2016.

But now, the curtain has fallen on “Hamilton” one final time to another sold out crowd, which was expected to include one prominent repeat fan.

“The mayor of Chicago was expected here this afternoon,” Jones said. “She told me that she’s seen it four times already. This is her fifth time.”

That kind of dedicated fan base generated buzz around the play that became so great that Jones isn’t sure whether it’s possible to replace the cultural phenomenon that is Hamilton in Chicago.

“There is nothing currently on Broadway that comes even close to ‘Hamilton’ in terms of its popular appeal and its ability to sell tickets,” Jones said.

After more than 1,300 shows in Chicago, the “Hamilton” production will now move on to Los Angeles and other cities.

Many people believe it will return to Chicago, but it’s not clear when that might happen.