CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — It looks like Kyle Long’s career with the Bears is over after seven seasons.
The three-time Pro Bowler tweeted the following on Sunday night:
“Some Chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way you feel about it, I want you to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago. Thank you.”
— Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020
Long was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 draft and made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons.
As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reported, Long was tough and refreshingly honest during some rough seasons.
But he also spent time on the injured reserve this season and for each of three seasons before that.
Long tweeted to a fan Sunday night that he is “retiring” a Bear.
