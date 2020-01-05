CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people stole a car from a parking lot in Greektown on Saturday, after breaking into a valet booth to swipe the key fob.
Police said two males drove up to a parking lot near Halsted and Adams in a gray GMC Acadia around 2:45 p.m., and one of them used an ice scraper to break the window of an empty valet booth.
The thieves took the key fobs for two vehicles, an 2015 Audi A8, and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
One of them stole the Sonata, and crashed into a parked Hyundai Palisade while fleeing the scene.
The Audi for which they stole the key fob was not taken.
No one was in custody Sunday morning
Area Central detectives were investigating.