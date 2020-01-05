CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing another man to death on New Year’s Day during a fight in south suburban Steger.
Steger police said, around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a home near 36th Street and Chicago Road for a well-being check, and found 28-year-old Ryan Connell, who had been stabbed to death.
Investigators later identified 25-year-old Richard Proctor, of Steger, as the man who killed Connell, police said.
Proctor was arrested Friday at the Will County Courthouse, where he was appearing in an unrelated case. He has been charged with first-degree murder, and was being held on $2.5 million bail, according to Steger Police and the Will County Sheriff’s office.
He was due back in court in Will County at 9 a.m. on Monday.