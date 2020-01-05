  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing another man to death on New Year’s Day during a fight in south suburban Steger.

Steger police said, around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to a home near 36th Street and Chicago Road for a well-being check, and found 28-year-old Ryan Connell, who had been stabbed to death.

Investigators later identified 25-year-old Richard Proctor, of Steger, as the man who killed Connell, police said.

Richard Proctor (Credit: Steger Police)

Proctor was arrested Friday at the Will County Courthouse, where he was appearing in an unrelated case. He has been charged with first-degree murder, and was being held on $2.5 million bail, according to Steger Police and the Will County Sheriff’s office.

He was due back in court in Will County at 9 a.m. on Monday.