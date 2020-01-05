CHICAGO (CBS) — The initial demand for recreational marijuana has been so strong that several dispensaries have sold out of the product – less than a week into it being legal in Illinois.
The Midway Dispensary, at 5648 S. Archer Ave. on the city’s Southwest Side, said on its Facebook page that all recreational sales will be suspended while the store restocks.
On the first day of legal recreational sales of marijuana, dispensaries across the state racked up a grand total of $3,176,256.71 in sales.