Good Samaritans Race To Rescue Man After Mount Prospect CrashGood Samaritans raced to the rescue Sunday night after a fiery crash in Mount Prospect.

Curtain Falls For Last Time On Chicago Production Of 'Hamilton'One final curtain call on Sunday ended a remarkable run for “Hamilton” in Chicago.

Toy Poodle Hurt, But Recovering After Coyote Attacks Her, Drags Her Away In Old TownA toy poodle was treated like a chew toy by a wild coyote in Old Town last week – and it’s not the first time such a thing has happened in the area.

1 Victim Killed And 2 Injured, 1 Assailant Also Killed In Southeast Side ShootingThree victims were shot on the Southeast Side on Sunday and one was killed, but one of the victims shot and killed one of the gunmen, police said.