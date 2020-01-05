CHICAGO (CBS) — Uber on Sunday became the largest tenant in the Old Post Office as it officially took over space in the building.
Back in August, the rideshare company signed a 10-year lease for nearly half a million square feet at the Old Chicago Main Post Office, which carries a street address of 433 W. Van Buren St. and straddles the Eisenhower Expressway.
Uber will start construction on its new space in the spring.
This will be its second-largest suite of offices in the U.S. behind its space in San Francisco.
Other tenants signed to move into the Old Post Office include Walgreens and Ferrara Candy.