1 Victim Killed And 2 Injured, 1 Assailant Also Killed In Southeast Side ShootingThree victims were shot on the Southeast Side on Sunday and one was killed, but one of the victims shot and killed one of the gunmen, police said.

Uber Officially Takes Over Space In Old Post Office BuildingUber on Sunday became the largest tenant in the Old Post Office as it officially took over space in the building.

Pair Steals Key Fobs, Takes Car From Valet Parking Lot In GreektownPolice said two males drove up to a parking lot near Halsted and Adams, and one of them used an ice scraper to break the window of an empty valet booth.

Curtain Falls For Last Time On Chicago Production Of 'Hamilton'One final curtain call on Sunday ended a remarkable run for “Hamilton” in Chicago.