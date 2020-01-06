CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and wounded Monday afternoon while in their cars on the Near West Side.
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, at Damen Avenue, at 2:05 p.m.
A 59-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were in separate vehicles waiting at the intersection of Jackson and Damen when they both heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.
The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized.
The younger man suffered gunshots to the right foot and left calf, and was stabilized at the same hospital.
Area Central detectives were investigating Monday afternoon.