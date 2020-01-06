CHICAGO (CBS) — A man found dead in rural LaPorte County, Indiana had been reported missing in Chicago back in December – and his death is being treated as a homicide.
Around 10 a.m. Friday, LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4300 South bock of CR 800 East in rural Lincoln Township for a body in the water.
A body was found, and on Saturday morning, the man who was found dead was identified as Joseph Clopton, 47.
Clopton had last been seen Monday, Dec. 16, in the 6600 block of South Justine Street in West Englewood, and was reported missing three days later.
A forensic autopsy was conducted on Clopton’s body Monday morning and his death is being treated as a homicide.
LaPorte County Sheriff’s detectives continued to investigate Monday, aided by the LaPorte County Coroner’s office and Chicago Police.