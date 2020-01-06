CHICAGO (CBS) — A warning for people in Hegewisch: Two men posing as water department workers are knocking on doors, claiming they need to check the home’s hot water heater.
But Chicago police say they aren’t city employees.
Two men wearing reflective vests are targeting homes near 132nd and Commercial. They also claim there’s something wrong with the sewers.
However, it’s all a distraction to rob people’s homes.
A person living in the community says the men had official-looking radios and meter readers. The men made it all the way into his house, then got scared and left.
They didn’t take anything.
A water department spokesperson says workers rarely knock on doors.