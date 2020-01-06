



— A new unit created to investigate sexual misconduct at Chicago Public Schools opened 458 cases in the last year, including nearly three dozen cases in which the conduct was substantiated, according to the CPS Insector General.

The Sexual Allegations Unit (SAU) investigates sexual misconduct allegations in which the victim is a CPS student and the subject is a CPS employee or other CPS-affiliated adult. It was created after a Chicago Tribune investigation the found the city failed repeatedly to properly handle such cases.

“In Fiscal Year 2019, the OIG completed 136 SAU investigations and issued reports to the Board in each of those matters,” the IG report said. “In 34 of those cases, the OIG reported substantiated findings. The OIG found that the other 102 cases were unsubstantiated.”

The cases SAU investigated included:

A special ed teacher posted to her online blog she heard one of her students say a relative had sexually abused her. However, she did not report it to DCFS as required. She might have told a principal but it’s unclear in the report.

A high school teacher made students write journal entries about their sexual fantasies and turn-ons for a grade. He also made several inappropriate and sexual comments directed at female students.

A security officer at an elementary school made inappropriate and lewd comments about women to students and adults, and told students that their mothers were “sexy.”

Another security officer at a high school asked a male student if he had engaged in a sex act with his girlfriend.

Another security officer at an elementary school used a CPS computer at a school security station to browse a dating website with photos of women in underwear or bikinis while students were in the vicinity.

A substitute teacher made sexually inappropriate comments to 8th grade girls, telling one girl that people of her ethnicity were good lovers.

A vendor employee who worked with kids at an elementary school exposed himself to a preteen, showed her naked photos of himself and inappropriately touched her. Criminal charges were filed in this case.

A school bus aide approached a student from behind, touched her inappropriately and made a sexual comment about her body. This case also resulted in criminal charges.

In the only case involving two adults, the OIG found that a principal had non-consensual sex with a teacher. CPD is investigating.

In most of these cases, those involved are no longer working for CPS due to either a quick termination or a resignation.