CHICAGO (CBS)– If you take an Uber or Lyft Monday morning, you may notice a change in your fare.

That’s because starting a new rideshare tax goes into effect in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is hoping to bridge the gap on the city’s $1 billion budget. She wants to ease congestion downtown, and encourage people to use public transportation.

So, starting Monday you’re going to be paying more if you take a single or shared ride in the city.

If you’re trip begins or ends in the Central Business District weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., you will see a surcharge of $1.75 for single rides and 60 cents for shared rides.

Outside of those peak times, if you take rides anywhere in Chicago, a surcharge of $1.25 will apply to single rides and 65 cents for shared rides.

The city said wheelchair accessible vehicle trips will see a drop in surcharge from 62 cents to 55 cents.

The downtown surcharge won’t apply to those trips.

The city said more and more people are using rideshare services and that number has grown by 271 % since 2015. Most of those trips taking place in or around downtown.

Uber and Lyft are not happy about the surcharge hike.

Uber says this increase means Chicago will now have the highest rideshare surcharge in the country.