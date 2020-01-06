CHICAGO (CBS) — High pressure was sliding over northern Illinois Monday afternoon, bringing us sunny and pleasant conditions. Temperatures were in the low 40s, about 10 degrees above the norm.
The low for Monday night is 26.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reported we’ll see a change in our weather Monday night as a trough approaches and brings the chance of snow showers or flurries early Tuesday.
This won’t amount to much, but it’s ahead of a cold front that’ll cross the area by Tuesday evening, setting us up for a mostly sunny but cold Wednesday.
The high for Tuesday is 38. Temperatures drop to the middle teens on Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with a high of only 28.
We have warmer temperatures, with a few rain showers, on Thursday and Friday. We’ll actually climb into the 40s once again.
Our attention then turns to the weekend and the possibility for a wintry mix or even accumulating snow from Friday night to Saturday night. We’ll keep a close eye on this system as we approach the weekend.