CHICAGO (CBS)– A Lansing man was arrested for impersonating a police officer Sunday night.
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was driving on I-80/94 in Lake County, Indiana and saw a Jeep Cherokee with emergency lights activated driving at a high speed.
The trooper said the Jeep was driving over 90 miles-per-hour and after checking the license plate, determined the vehicle was not an actual law enforcement vehicle.
The trooper stopped the driver of the Jeep and officials said “he observed the driver frantically trying to unplug the flashing lights from the power outlet.”
The driver, identified as Collin J. Hamlin, 21, told police he had always wanted to be an officer and had been a junior cadet with an Illinois police department.
Hamlin now faces charges of impersonation of a law enforcement officer and reckless driving along with a few driving violations.