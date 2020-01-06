ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — An off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s police sergeant was killed over the weekend in a crash in Elgin.
Elgin police said they were called along with fire crews at 4:29 p.m. Sunday for a crash in the 1100 block of Dundee Avenue.
A driver had driven south across the northbound lanes and hit a utility pole before ultimately coming to rest, police said.
The passenger of the vehicle was uninjured, but the driver – an off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s police sergeant – was pronounced dead soon afterward at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, police said.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office referred questions on the incident to Elgin police, but said of the sergeant who was killed, “We are shaken by this loss and our hearts go out to his family.”