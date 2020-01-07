CHICAGO (CBS)– A terrified subway restaurant worker had a gun pointed at his head, while armed robbers clean out his cash register.
Two men, wearing construction worker vests, held up a Subway at Pulaski and Nelson in the Logan Square neighborhood.
The thieves stole $500 and ran off.
CBS 2 talked to a customer who was forced to lay face down on the ground.
“He pointed the gun at me and was just like ‘give me the money, give me the money,'” Mizra Mohammed said. “They went behind the register, they took the money, and they just ran.”
There is store video of the robbery.
