Blackhawks Fall Short To Calgary Flames After Beating Them On New Year's EveElias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks for their third straight win.

Blackhawks At Pivotal Point Of Season As They Make Playoff PushIf the Blackhawks are going to make a playoff push, they need to play better at the United Center. They’ve won their last two, but overall they’re just 10-9-3 on their home ice.

Report: White Sox Sign Former Cubs Setup Man Steve CishekThe White Sox and Cishek have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

NFL Wild-Card Games Draw Biggest Audience Since 2016Saturday night’s Tennessee-New England game on CBS averaged 31.42 million viewers. Viewership of the Titans’ 20-13 victory was up 1% from the last time the network had a prime-time AFC first-round game, when Pittsburgh-Cincinnati in 2016 drew 31.23 million.

Bulls Take Lead In 2nd, But End Up Falling Short To Dallas MavericksLuka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls Monday night.

Kyle Long Tweets That He's Stepping Away After 7 Seasons With BearsIt looks like Kyle Long’s career with the Bears is over after seven seasons.