NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged for the second time in Naperville on allegations that he had sex with minors at a motel there.
Gabriel D. Melendez-Morales, 27, of the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road, was first arrested on Dec. 30 on three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, on allegations that he’d had sex with a minor girl at a motel on the 1500 block of Naperville Road in Naperville on Dec. 7 and 16.
Detectives investigating the case identified a second, unrelated minor victim who Melendez-Morales is accused of having sex with at the same Naperville motel, also on Dec. 7, police said.
Melendez-Morales was thus arrested a second time on Monday on two additional felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Melendez-Morales met both victims on social media, police said. Detectives continue to investigate the possibility that there are other victims, and encourage parents and family members to talk to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers on social media.
Anyone with information or who has had contact with Melendez-Morales is asked to call Naperville police Detective Gibler at (630) 305-5453.