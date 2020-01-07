  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a chance for flurries on Tuesday and then a temperature drop is ahead for the Chicago area.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Tuesday’s high temperatures are still above average.

However, temperatures are expected to drop to the teens Tuesday night. Wednesday’s high temperature will be 28 degrees.

There is a chance for rain on Thursday and Glaros said it could transition into snow Friday night into Saturday.