CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a chance for flurries on Tuesday and then a temperature drop is ahead for the Chicago area.
Tuesday! Not terrible…but could see some flurries pic.twitter.com/i8Dm2l8eKO
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 7, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Tuesday’s high temperatures are still above average.
However, temperatures are expected to drop to the teens Tuesday night. Wednesday’s high temperature will be 28 degrees.
Cold temps on tap tonight! pic.twitter.com/iMBErQzA9Y
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 7, 2020
There is a chance for rain on Thursday and Glaros said it could transition into snow Friday night into Saturday.
Might actually see some snow in the mix Friday night into Saturday! pic.twitter.com/cEExTDH3XZ
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 7, 2020