



Piles of concrete, parts of collapsed buildings now line the streets of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico.

One person died after a powerful earthquakes rocked the island early Tuesday morning, following another devastating quake on Monday.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot takes a close look at the devastation.

Parts of houses, reduced to rubble, as tears fall. People are told they must evacuate from the place they call home. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico before sunrise Tuesday.

It’s the second earthquake to hit the island in two days, lifting houses off their foundations and crushing cars.

The force of the quakes left stores looking as if they’ve been looted. And the rumblings caused the collapse of a popular coastal rock formation.

Power also had to be cut to the entire island as a precaution, leaving everyone in the dark. The governor of Puerto Rico said 300,000 people are without water and there’s only 45 days of fuel supplies.

As David Torres sits inside Cafe Colao in Humboldt Park, his heart and mind are in Puerto Rico.

Torres said news of two earthquakes ravaging parts of the island is devastating, especially for his loved ones still living there.

“We’re just getting information back. It’s bad in some areas,” Torres said.

He said what makes the current situation even worse is Puerto Rico is still trying to recover from Hurricane Maria that hit the island in 2017.

“I’m sad to hear that this is happening, especially right now. Especially right after the holidays,” Torres said.

He said the Puerto Rican community in Chicago will come together once again to support those in need.

“Whether it’s through fundraising. Whether it’s through sending money. Whether it’s through sending supplies. To do our little bit and our part to help out,” he said.

If you would like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up at puertoricanchicago.org. There’s a link to it on our website, at cbschicago.com.