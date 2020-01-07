CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday evening in a townhouse in Hyde Park.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response sometime around 5:30 p.m. for the fire in the townhouse at 1456 E. 55th St.
The fire was in one unit of the two-story townhouse.
No injuries were reported.
Just walked out the crib to this. Right behind Trader Joes https://t.co/EdN8E58HsM pic.twitter.com/CmUbYLyhuO
— Martin LouieTheKing (@Reinvent19) January 7, 2020
Nick Coleman, of 54th Street and Harper Avenue a short distance away, took a video showing the townhouse engulfed in raging orange flames.
Coleman wrote that he had just walked out of his home to see the townhouse on fire. The townhouses are located just to the west of a shopping complex anchored by a Trader Joe’s.
The fire was struck out by 6 p.m.