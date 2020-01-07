CBS NEWS:Rockets Strike Iraqi Air Bases Where U.S. Troops Are Held; Iran State TV Says They Were Launched By Tehran
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Tuesday evening in a townhouse in Hyde Park.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response sometime around 5:30 p.m. for the fire in the townhouse at 1456 E. 55th St.

The fire was in one unit of the two-story townhouse.

No injuries were reported.

Nick Coleman, of 54th Street and Harper Avenue a short distance away, took a video showing the townhouse engulfed in raging orange flames.

Coleman wrote that he had just walked out of his home to see the townhouse on fire. The townhouses are located just to the west of a shopping complex anchored by a Trader Joe’s.

The fire was struck out by 6 p.m.