Photo: Brooke Lark/Unsplash

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a wine release party to a cooking class, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Unshackled Release Party

From the event description:

Looking to explore distinctive, new wines sourced from California’s premier wine growing regions? The Prisoner Wine Company is releasing their newest, quality crafted wines – Unshackled – which are blended using non-traditional varietals.

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m.
Where: Jewel-Osco, 370 N. Desplaines St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegan, Raw, and Gluten-Free Cooking Classes

From the Arya Bhavan – Cooking Classes deal description:

Professional chef at vegan restaurant lets folks in on pro secrets and methods for creating delicious raw, vegan, and gluten-free meals.

Where: 2508 W. Devon Ave.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Cooked Chicago

From the Cooked Chicago deal description:

Instructor guides students through prep and cooking of food, after which participants creations are enjoyed.

Where:  Cooked Chicago, 2616 N. Cicero Ave.
Price: $82.50 for a cooking class for two