If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a wine release party to a cooking class, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.
Unshackled Release Party
From the event description:
Looking to explore distinctive, new wines sourced from California’s premier wine growing regions? The Prisoner Wine Company is releasing their newest, quality crafted wines – Unshackled – which are blended using non-traditional varietals.
When: Friday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m.
Where: Jewel-Osco, 370 N. Desplaines St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vegan, Raw, and Gluten-Free Cooking Classes
From the Arya Bhavan – Cooking Classes deal description:
Professional chef at vegan restaurant lets folks in on pro secrets and methods for creating delicious raw, vegan, and gluten-free meals.
Where: 2508 W. Devon Ave.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Cooked Chicago
From the Cooked Chicago deal description:
Instructor guides students through prep and cooking of food, after which participants creations are enjoyed.
Where: Cooked Chicago, 2616 N. Cicero Ave.
Price: $82.50 for a cooking class for two