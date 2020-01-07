CHICAGO (CBS)– After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to “be better.”

Houston Texan defensive end JJ Watt, who is also Ohai’s fiancé, criticized an ABC 13 Houston headline that referred to Ohai as “J.J. Watt’s Fiancé” rather than using her name. The article announced that Ohai is being traded from the Houston Dash to the Chicago Red Stars.

In a tweet, JJ Watt called the headline “trash” and asked the news outlet to “be better than this.”

This headline is trash.

Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such.

Be better than this. https://t.co/82GMrYOv9U — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2020

“Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such,” Watt stated in a tweet.

His tweet received over 185.1 thousand likes and has been retweeted over 20.4 thousand times.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

“ITS 2020. JUST SAY HER NAME. SAY HER OWN NAME. KEALIA OHAI. THIS HAS NEVER BEEN AN ACCEPTABLE HEADLINE AND WE ALL KNOW IT,” Twitter user Leighann Strollo said.

ITS 2020. JUST SAY HER NAME. SAY HER OWN NAME. KEALIA OHAI. THIS HAS NEVER BEEN AN ACCEPTABLE HEADLINE AND WE ALL KNOW IT. https://t.co/YtlRgEN43h — Leighann Strollo (@LeighannStrollo) January 7, 2020

“That’s weird. Pretty sure her name is Kealia Ohai — not J.J. Watt’s fiancée,” tweeted a user with the name Madeline Kenney.