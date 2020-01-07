CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man from Chicago Lawn has been charged with killing an infant boy who died of child abuse on Saturday.
Joshua Juarez has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 9-month-old Josue Juarez.
Josue was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital on Saturday night, after police responded to his home on the 3000 block of West 60th Street for calls of an unresponsive baby.
Hospital staff told police Josue had signs of extensive trauma to his body, and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Sunday that he died of blunt head trauma as the result of child abuse.
Police have not provided any further details on Josue’s death, and would not confirm if he and Juarez, who also lives on the 3000 block of West 60th Street, are related.
Juarez was arrested Sunday and was due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing.