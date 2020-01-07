Bulls Take Lead In 2nd, But End Up Falling Short To Dallas MavericksLuka Doncic scored 21 of his 38 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls Monday night.

Kyle Long Tweets That He's Stepping Away After 7 Seasons With BearsIt looks like Kyle Long’s career with the Bears is over after seven seasons.

Blackhawks Snap 3rd-Period Tie, Go On To Beat Red WingsAdam Boqvist snapped a third-period tie, Dylan Sikura scored his first NHL goal and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the lowly Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Tatum Scores 28, Celtics Hold Off Bulls 111-104Zach LaVine scored 35 to lead Chicago and nailed five 3-pointers.

Chicago Blackhawks Goale Robin Lehner Out For At Least One GameBlackhawks goalie Robin Lehner will at least be out for Sunday's game against Detroit and possibly more.

Canucks Beat Blackhawks 7-5Patrick Kane scored twice for the Blackhawks (18-18-6), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.