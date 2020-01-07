  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wearing a suit and fedora robbed the First Midwest Bank in Munster, Ind., Tuesday morning.

 

The subject, who also was carrying a thin briefcase, is described as a black male, in his late 50s, wearing a gray suit with an ivory-colored fedora and large-rimmed glasses.

The suspect presented a note to the teller and demanded money and implied he had a gun.

The subject fled the bank, located at the corner of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road, with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the subjects identity is asked to call Munster Police Detective Sergeant Tim Nosich at 219-836-6658 or email tnosich@munster.org.