Report: 123 Children Died In 2019 Fiscal Year, Despite Contact With Illinois Department Of Children And Family ServicesOf the 123 deaths in the fiscal year that ended last June, 24 were ruled homicides, 37 were accidental, 34 were natural, seven were suicide and 21 were undetermined.

'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In HeadlineAfter a Houston TV station referred to soccer player Kealia Ohai as JJ Watt's fiancé in a headline, Watt responding sharply on Twitter, telling the station to "be better."

Michelle Obama To Highlight College Students' First Year In New Instagram TV SeriesLast year, Michelle Obama released her highly anticipated memoir, "Becoming," before embarking on an international book tour. For his part, Barack Obama secured in 2017 a memoir deal with Random House, though a release date for the book has not yet been announced.

ArcelorMittal Steel Plant In Indiana Accused Of Manipulating Test Results In Wake Of Chemical SpillThe Indiana Department of Environmental Management said ArcelorMittal has made a practice of redoing tests that showed excessive levels of ammonia and cyanide, and using the new tests to replace those results