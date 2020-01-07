CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Red Line subway trains were evacuated Tuesday evening after what was reportedly a suspicious device was found near the Grand Avenue station.
Police were seen removing a device that looked like a suitcase and was not believed to be a threat. The Red Line was back in normal operation by the mid-evening hours, the Chicago Transit Authority said.
Earlier, Twitter user Austin Stone wrote that the train he was on had to be evacuated through an emergency hatch in the sidewalk on Division Street.
I had to open this emergency hatch for us to evacuate our train pic.twitter.com/p9UedcYuwG
— ****** (@aaustinstone) January 8, 2020
Stone told CBS 2 he was told to evacuate just before reaching the Clark/Division stop. He had just boarded the train at Chicago Avenue.
Meanwhile, Red Line trains were rerouted to the Loop ‘L’ between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stops until they finally resumed normal routing.