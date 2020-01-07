



— Surveillance images show suspects dressed in similar outfits in two thefts targeting Louis Vuitton stores Monday – one on the Magnificent Mile, the other in Northbrook.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, five thieves with scarves covering their faces entered the Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton and grabbed about 10 purses worth $20,000 before running out.

Witnesses said the theft happened within a matter of seconds and the suspects – all male and believed to be teenagers – ran into a white sedan that police saw speed off east on Lake Cook Road very fast.

About 45 minutes eariler, thieves came into the Louis Vuitton at 919 N. Michigan Ave. wearing masks, Chicago Police said.

CBS 2 has learned they grabbed more than $22,000 worth of merchandise – including a Capucines PM handbag worth $5,550 and several other handbags worth $3,000 or more. Police said the suspects headed off north on Michigan Avenue in a black sport-utility vehicle.

Northbrook Police said they have been in contact with Chicago Police, but it is not known if the two incidents were related.

However, Northbrook police have released surveillance images of the suspects in the Northbrook Court case…

while CBS 2 has obtained surveillance images from the Mag Mile crime.

The images show striking similarities. At the scene of each crime is a suspected thief with an orange Timberland sweat suit, a second suspected thief with an orange mask and a black hoodie, and a third suspected thief with a black Nike hoodie and a white scarf.

No one in either incident was hurt.