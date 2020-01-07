  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake-Cook Road, Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Theft, Magnificent Mile, Michigan Avenue, Northbrook Court, Purses Stolen


NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Thieves made off with about $20,000 worth of merchandise at the Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook Court Monday night – within an hour of when thieves did the same at a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, five thieves with scarves covering their faces entered the Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton and grabbed about 10 purses before running out.

Witnesses said the theft happened within a matter of seconds and the suspects – all male and believed to be teenagers – ran into a white sedan that police saw speed off east on Lake Cook Road very fast.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects and the suspected getaway car on Tuesday night.

Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton Theft: Suspects

A surveillance image of the suspects in a theft at the Louis Vuitton in Northbrook on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: Northbrook police)

Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton Theft: Suspects

A surveillance image of the suspects in a theft at the Louis Vuitton in Northbrook on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: Northbrook police)

Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton Theft: Suspects

A surveillance image of the suspects in a theft at the Louis Vuitton in Northbrook on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: Northbrook police)

Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton Theft: Suspected Getaway Car

The suspected getaway car in a theft at the Louis Vuitton in Northbrook on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: Northbrook police)

Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton Theft: Suspected Getaway Car

The suspected getaway car in a theft at the Louis Vuitton in Northbrook on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Credit: Northbrook police)

At 6:49 p.m., thieves came into the Louis Vuitton at 919 N. Michigan Ave. wearing masks, Chicago Police said.

They grabbed thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise and headed off north on Michigan Avenue in a black sport-utility vehicle.

No one in either incident was hurt.

Northbrook Police said they have been in contact with Chicago Police, but it is not known if the two incidents were related.