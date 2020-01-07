NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Thieves made off with about $20,000 worth of merchandise at the Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook Court Monday night – within an hour of when thieves did the same at a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, five thieves with scarves covering their faces entered the Northbrook Court Louis Vuitton and grabbed about 10 purses before running out.
Witnesses said the theft happened within a matter of seconds and the suspects – all male and believed to be teenagers – ran into a white sedan that police saw speed off east on Lake Cook Road very fast.
Police released surveillance images of the suspects and the suspected getaway car on Tuesday night.
At 6:49 p.m., thieves came into the Louis Vuitton at 919 N. Michigan Ave. wearing masks, Chicago Police said.
They grabbed thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise and headed off north on Michigan Avenue in a black sport-utility vehicle.
No one in either incident was hurt.
Northbrook Police said they have been in contact with Chicago Police, but it is not known if the two incidents were related.