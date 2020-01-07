CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox are continuing a busy offseason, adding a valuable veteran arm to their bullpen with the reported signing of former Chicago Cubs reliever Steve Cishek.
The White Sox and Cishek have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal also reportedly includes an option for 2021.
Cishek, 33, pitched for two seasons with the Cubs, finishing 2019 with a 2.95 ERA in 70 appearances, striking out 57 batters and compiling a 1.203 WHIP. He was even more impressive in 2018, with a 2.18 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 80 games, earning a 1.038 WHIP.
The righty reliever figures to slot as a setup man for White Sox closer Alex Colomé.
Clearly pushing to contend for their first playoff appearance since 2008, the White Sox have been one of the most active teams in baseball this season.
The club has added former Cy Young pitcher Dallas Keuchel on a 3-year, $55 million deal; signed two-time All Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a 4-year, $73 million contract; added lefty starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez on a 1-year, $5 million deal; signed slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a 1-year, $12 million contract; brought back three-time All Star first baseman José Abreu on a 3-year, $50 million contract; acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara in a trade with the Texas Rangers; and signed top prospect Luis Robert to a six-year, $50-million contract.