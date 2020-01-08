CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold front is crossing the Chicago area, bringing temperatures that feel like single digits. But, a warmup is on the way.
COLD Wednesday pic.twitter.com/x8GUUOIcjp
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 8, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Wednesday’s high temperature of only 26 degrees will be below average for the first time in a while.
Much colder today, but we will at least have some sun!! pic.twitter.com/IVJzQ3oGKw
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 8, 2020
A warmup is on the way as Thursday brings a high temperature of 48 degrees. There is a chance for rain Thursday evening.
What a temp swing! pic.twitter.com/xUqpSpLJg9
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 8, 2020
Glaros is also tracking potential for a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday and will continue to provide updates.
A peek at the next week pic.twitter.com/WKbjjvd7a2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 8, 2020
By Sunday around 8 a.m., some Chicago areas could see around 2 inches of snow.
GFS snowfall accum by Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/56kQGrvQeb
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 8, 2020