CBS NEWS:Tensions Rising After Iranian Missiles Strike Iraqi Air Bases Where U.S. Troops Are Held
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold front is crossing the Chicago area, bringing temperatures that feel like single digits. But, a warmup is on the way.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Wednesday’s high temperature of only 26 degrees will be below average for the first time in a while.

A warmup is on the way as Thursday brings a high temperature of 48 degrees. There is a chance for rain Thursday evening.

Glaros is also tracking potential for a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday and will continue to provide updates.

By Sunday around 8 a.m., some Chicago areas could see around 2 inches of snow.