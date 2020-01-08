MUNSTER (CBS) — Munster and Hammond police have made an arrest in connection with the robbery on Tuesday at the First Midwest Bank.
Police identified the suspect, who entered the bank wearing a gray suit and fedora, as Godoy Carpenter, 55, of Hammond, Carpenter was arrested at a home on the 5600 block of Sohl Avenue in Hammond and additional evidence was recovered. The case will be presented for formal charges later this week. police said.
The subject, who also was carrying a thin briefcase, presented a note to the teller and demanded money and implied he had a gun.
The suspect fled the bank, located at the corner of Calumet Avenue and Ridge Road, with an undetermined amount of cash.