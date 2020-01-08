CBS NEWS:Trump: No Americans Harmed After Iranian Missiles Strike Iraqi Air Bases Where U.S. Troops Are Held
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albert Almora Jr., Chicago Cubs, Foul Ball, Houston Astros


HOUSTON (AP/CBS) — The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven’t determined whether the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 29: A young child is rushed from the stands after being injured by a hard foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands at game against the Houston Astros, striking the child.

Almora Jr. was visibly distraught after the fourth-inning hit in Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her,” Almora said after the game.

“I had to keep my composure during that at-bat, but when that half-inning was over, I just couldn’t hold it anymore.”

He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon.

It took several minutes for Almora, who appeared to be crying, to compose himself and continue the at-bat, and players from both teams also appeared shaken up by the scene.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 29: Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs, center, is comforted by Jason Heyward #22 and Javier Baez #9 after checking on a young child that was struck by a hard foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The girl was picked up by a man who appeared to be with her and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. A photo taken by The Associated Press showed the girl apparently conscious and crying as she was whisked away and nearby fans looked on.

Following the fourth inning, Almora, who still appeared upset, approached a security guard in the stands near where the girl was sitting and spoke to the guard before the two embraced.