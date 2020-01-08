



— The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven’t determined whether the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

Chicago Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands at game against the Houston Astros, striking the child.

Almora Jr. was visibly distraught after the fourth-inning hit in Minute Maid Park in Houston.

“As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her,” Almora said after the game.

“I had to keep my composure during that at-bat, but when that half-inning was over, I just couldn’t hold it anymore.”

He immediately put his hands on his head and took a couple of steps toward the seats. He then fell to his knees near home plate and was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and manager Joe Maddon.

It took several minutes for Almora, who appeared to be crying, to compose himself and continue the at-bat, and players from both teams also appeared shaken up by the scene.

The girl was picked up by a man who appeared to be with her and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. A photo taken by The Associated Press showed the girl apparently conscious and crying as she was whisked away and nearby fans looked on.

Following the fourth inning, Almora, who still appeared upset, approached a security guard in the stands near where the girl was sitting and spoke to the guard before the two embraced.